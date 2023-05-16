Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £593.15 million, a P/E ratio of 692.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.83. Seplat Energy has a one year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.68).
About Seplat Energy
Read More
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.