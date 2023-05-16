Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £593.15 million, a P/E ratio of 692.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.83. Seplat Energy has a one year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.68).

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

