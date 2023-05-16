ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

