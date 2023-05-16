Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.36.

Shawcor Stock Performance

TSE SCL opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The firm has a market cap of C$982.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

