Shawn Vadala Sells 880 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,382.86. 58,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,486.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,471.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

