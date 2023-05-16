Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

