Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Drops By 7.7%

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,446,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 5,903,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

88 Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,154,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Further Reading

