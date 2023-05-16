Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Increases By 8.7%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 158,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of -0.77.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

