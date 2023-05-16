Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Decreases By 11.1%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 2,112,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,819. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

