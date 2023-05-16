Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Increases By 6.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 465,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 41,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

