Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Decreases By 8.8%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Stories

