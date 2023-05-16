Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Decreases By 8.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 116,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,753. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 230,882 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

