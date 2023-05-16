Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Decreases By 8.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 977,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 116,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,753. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
