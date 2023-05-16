Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases By 5.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 4,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

