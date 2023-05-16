Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 15.8%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,557. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BPTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.