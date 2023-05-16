Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Declines By 12.0%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

BioCardia Stock Performance

About BioCardia

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

