Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 5.3%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.
In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BL stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.30 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
