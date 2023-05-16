Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 5.3%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.30 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.