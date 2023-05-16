Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Declines By 11.8%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,459,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

