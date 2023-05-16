Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declines By 11.4%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 797,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $441,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

