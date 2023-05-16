Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Drops By 10.5%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

CNNEF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 3,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.