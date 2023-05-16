Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rises By 6.9%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,755,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 4,446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,971.9 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CDUAF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $32.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.
