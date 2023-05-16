Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Decreases By 5.9%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Up 133.0 %

NASDAQ CMCAW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,186. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

