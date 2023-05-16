Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Rises By 7.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In other news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,069. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

