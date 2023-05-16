Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rises By 10.3%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 503,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,039. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.