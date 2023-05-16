Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Grows By 10.8%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 152,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Baird acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $158,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $334,483 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,010,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $600.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

