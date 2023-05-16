Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declines By 10.9%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,386. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

