Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Expands By 16.7%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.