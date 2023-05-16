Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Expands By 16.7%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EKTAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

