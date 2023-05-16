Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Declines By 9.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 2,829,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

