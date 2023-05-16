Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Increases By 5.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 997,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,608,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 513,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $18,206,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. 143,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,733. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

