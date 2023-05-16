Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Increases By 11.5%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 83,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Forward Air by 14.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

