Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 6.8%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 964,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Galapagos Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 498,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. Analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 587,453 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,570,000 after purchasing an additional 533,230 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $11,568,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

