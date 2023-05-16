Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Declines By 15.3%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 74,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,355. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.07 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

