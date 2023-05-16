Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases By 11.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

GXTG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 102,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,727,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

