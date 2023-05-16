Short Interest in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Decreases By 23.0%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

GreenFirst Forest Products stock remained flat at C$0.98 during trading hours on Monday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

