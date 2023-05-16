Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Drops By 10.3%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.3 %

HWC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

