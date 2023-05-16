Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Grows By 6.3%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 645,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on HEPA shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.