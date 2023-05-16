Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rises By 7.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 578,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 82,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,660 shares of company stock valued at $181,077. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 112,963 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

