Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 14.0%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $174.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.32 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

