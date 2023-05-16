Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Increases By 7.9%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,344,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 477,879 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HITI remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.60. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

About High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

