Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Rises By 8.0%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Holley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Holley by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Holley by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 198,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,969. The stock has a market cap of $354.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

