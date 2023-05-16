Short Interest in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Increases By 12.2%

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 935,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. IGC Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,610.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.
IGC Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
