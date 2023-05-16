Short Interest in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Increases By 12.2%

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 935,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

IGC Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. IGC Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,610.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

