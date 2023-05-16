Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Increases By 7.6%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.
ING Groep Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. 3,257,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of ING Groep
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Further Reading
