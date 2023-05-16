Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rises By 11.6%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

