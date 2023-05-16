Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Expands By 16.1%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.
NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $308.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46.
In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
