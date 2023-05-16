Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Expands By 16.1%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $308.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

