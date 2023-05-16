Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Increases By 12.1%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

