Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 5.7%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. 375,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,409. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

