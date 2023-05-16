SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.70 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $310.05 million and approximately $35.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,998.71 or 1.00059414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002415 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,971,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25593133 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $39,615,198.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

