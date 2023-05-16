SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells $107,350.00 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

