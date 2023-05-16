SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$30.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.77. 124,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.07. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$24.94 and a one year high of C$30.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

