SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Alana Beard Sells 10,000 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE SMRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $718.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.85. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

