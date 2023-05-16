Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.