SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

